HollyFrontier (HFC +2.7% ) is higher despite receiving a Goldman Sachs downgrade to Sell from Neutral with a $28 price target, citing headwinds from tighter Brent-WTI differentials.

Goldman analyst Neil Mehta, who prefers other refiners including Marathon Petroleum (MPC +3.4% ), Valero (VLO +5.3% ) and Phillips 66 (PSX +5.2% ), also sees limits to HollyFrontier's free cash flow generation due to elevated capital intensity.

In the early going, HollyFrontier and other refining names are rebounding from yesterday's sharp losses.

HFC's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.