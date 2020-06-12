Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is up 2.1% today as its bulls chew on the new developments around the company's plan to buy Boost Mobile, the former Sprint's prepaid brand.

Reports this week had T-Mobile (TMUS +2.6% ) grousing about closing the sale due to difficulties dealing with Dish's Charlie Ergen, and considering the prospect that it might look elsewhere to unload the brand (made necessary by conditions of its approval to buy Sprint).

But BofA isn't surprised that Ergen is trying to better his hand; it points to how T-Mobile made late adjustments to its own deal for Sprint to get it done after a long gestation. It's reiterated its Buy rating and has a $36 price target, vs. today's $32.09.

And Deutsche Bank reiterated its own Buy rating, assigning a high probability to the Boost deal closing. The concerns about the deal have just created a buy-in opportunity, it says. The firm's $67 price target implies 109% upside.