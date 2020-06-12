TechPrecision (OTCQB:TPCS) reported Q4 sales growth of 4.7% Y/Y to $4.93M.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 470 bps to 26.4%; and operating margin fell by 1,430 bps to 3.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal was $676.78k, compared to $531.31k a year ago.

Company's sales order backlog was $16.8M on March 31, 2020 compared to $12.6M the year prior.

EBITDA was $599k for FY20, compared to $2.6M last year.

Company had $931k in cash and cash equivalents, as of March 31, 2020; drew down $1M under an existing revolver loan with Berkshire Bank.

Company said the pandemic has negatively affected the customers, suppliers and labor force, and with the changing conditions as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact on operations and fiscal year 2021 financial results remains uncertain.

Previously: Techprecision reports Q4 results (June 11)