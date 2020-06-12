Former Citigroup chief Sandy Weill calls Morgan Stanley (MS +2.7% ) and Charles Schwab (SCHW +0.3% ) "really very good buys for the longer term because they really represent the building up of assets, recurring income."

The two companies "made a lot of very smart moves" and the stocks are "really, really cheap relative to the potential," Weill said in an interview on CNBC.

Both announced big acquisitions since November — Schwab agreed in November to buy TD Ameritrade and Morgan Stanley agreed in February to acquire E*Trade Financial.

Overall, financial stocks look cheap. The industry "is in very good shape this time, and the stocks are selling, a lot of them well below book value," he said.

He expects that investors will make a "decent amount of money owning financial companies, including some property and casualty companies," Weill said.