The U.S. Oil Fund (USO -0.4% ) says it received SEC approval to issue 1B new shares, paving the way for new inflows into the largest oil ETF that has been at the center of controversy.

The approval comes nearly two months after USO said it issued all remaining registered shares and was no longer able to purchase new creation baskets, a move driven by strong retail interest in the sector as crude prices went negative for the first time ever.

The $4.9B ETF came under scrutiny as oil's rout forced it to shift some of its giant positions on short notice.