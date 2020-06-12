Keros Therapeutics (KROS +3.8% ) announces updated data from its Phase 1 trial of KER-050 in healthy post-menopausal women, along with preclinical data on KER-050 from multiple animal models and evaluating the role of ALK2 inhibition in regulating hepcidin and serum iron.

In Part 1 of the Phase 1 human trial, 38 subjects received either a single dose of KER-050 or placebo, and in Part 2, 10 subjects received either two doses, 28 days apart or placebo.

A dose-dependent increase in the proportion of subjects with a hemoglobin increase of ≥1.5 g/dL was observed.

The proportion of subjects that demonstrated hemoglobin increase in Part 1 of the trial was 12.5% (0.05 mg/kg dose), 12.5% (0.5 mg/kg dose), 50% (1.5 mg/kg dose), 66.7% (4.5 mg/kg dose) and 0% (placebo group), and in Part 2 of the trial was 25% (0.75 mg/kg dose) and 0% (placebo group).

In addition, clinically relevant increases in platelet counts were observed, with a mean change from baseline of 39.2 x 109 cells/L in the 4.5 mg/kg group on Day 7.

Treatment with KER-050 resulted in robust and dose-dependent increases in red blood cell number, hemoglobin, hematocrit and reticulocyte number in male and female monkeys across multiple doses for three months compared to vehicle-treated cohorts, demonstrating the effect of KER-050 on erythropoiesis in higher order species.

In healthy mice dosed with 10 mg/kg of RKER-050 (a research form of KER-050), rapid increases in circulating reticulocytes, RBCs, hemoglobin and hematocrit were observed, supporting an effect on maturation of late-stage erythroid precursors.

Administration of ALK2 inhibitor reduced hepcidin and resolved anemia in preclinical iron refractory iron deficiency anemia model.