Videogame sales leapt again in May, marking its third straight month of strong year-over-year gains paced by the stay-and-play crowd.

It was the best May since 2008 for the industry, with overall sales up 52% to $977M, according to NPD Group.

That brings year-to-date sales gains to 18% over 2019, with a total of $5.5B (the highest year-to-date total at this point since 2011's $5.7B).

That came with gains in all categories. Hardware sales were up 56% to $235M, while sales of accessories and game cards rose 32% to $304M. Meanwhile, software game sales jumped 67% to $438M.

Hardware sales were again led by Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY), the best platform by unit and dollar sales. Switch's unit sales were the best for an individual platform in May since May 2009's sales of the Nintendo DS, analyst Mat Piscatella notes.

Accessories/game cards spending rose 32% and is up 12% YTD; the best-selling accessory was the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Meanwhile, a relative lull in new software releases meant that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (NASDAQ:ATVI) retook the No. 1 spot on the dollar sales chart, ahead of perennial favorite Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO), pandemic-era hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons (OTCPK:NTDOY), and NBA 2K20 (TTWO).

Rounding out the top 10 in software dollar sales: No. 5, Mortal Kombat 11 (NYSE:T); No. 6, Red Dead Redemption II (TTWO); No. 7, Minecraft; No. 8, Final Fantasy VII: Remake (OTCPK:SQNNY); No. 9, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (OTCPK:UBSFY); No. 10, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (NASDAQ:EA).

