The restaurant sector is in recovery mode as the sizable daily swings continue as investors try to gauge macroeconomic and second wave risk in the sector

Notable gainers today include Potbelly (PBPB +3.5% ), Arcos Dorados (ARCO +4.9% ), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +2.3% ), Noodles (NDLS +2.0% ), Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST +2.6% ), Biglari Holdings (BH +8.0% ) and Dine Brands Global (DIN +3.0% ).

Some of the bigger names in the sector are underperforming today, including Domino's Pizza (DPZ -3.4% ), Chipotle (CMG -2.9% ) and McDonald's (MCD -0.6% ).

For the year, the top restaurant stock has been Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) with a 35% gain, while Red Robin Gourmet (NASDAQ:RRGB) is at the bottom with a 65% slide.