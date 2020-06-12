Investors step back from buying the dip
Jun. 12, 2020 11:22 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor27 Comments
- The S&P 500's early 2.9% gain retreats to a 0.5% rise, while the Nasdaq, up 0.2%, also climbed 2.9% earlier.
- The Dow's early 3.3% advance shrinks to a 0.7% increase.
- The 10-year Treasury yield, which touched 0.72% earlier, recedes to 0.68%, as investors limit their risk tolerance.
- Crude oil slips 0.7% to $36.07 per barrel; gold rises 0.6% to $1,750.70.
- The Cboe Volatility Index rises 2.5% to 41.81, after falling earlier in the session.
- Financials (+1.3%) and materials (+1.3%) are leading the S&P 500 industry sectors, while consumer staples (-0.2%) and utilities (flat) lag the broader market.