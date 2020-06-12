Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) will move forward with its proposed $1.5B Valeria coal project after Australia's Queensland government granted special status under its approval process.

The decision will bring environmental and other assessments for the mine, which would produce as much as 20M metric tons/year of coal for 35 years, under the office of the state's coordinator general.

In its decision, the government emphasized the jobs the mine would create, and that the special status declaration would help get jobs happening earlier.

"Coal from this mine will be used to make steel that will be vital for the global economy as it recovers from COVID-19," Queensland's Mines and Energy Minister says.