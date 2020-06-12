ADC's lonca shows encouraging action in blood cancer studies
Jun. 12, 2020 11:33 AM ETADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)ADCTBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT +0.8%) announces positive data from two clinical trials evaluating antibody-drug conjugate loncastuximab tesirine (lonca) in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The results were virtually presented at EHA.
- Interim data from the open-label, single-arm Phase 2 LOTIS 2 study assessing lonca monotherapy showed a 48.3% (n=70/145) overall response rate (ORR), including a 24.1% (n=35/145) complete response rate.
- Patients who failed to respond to first-line or last-line prior therapy showed ORRs of 37.9% and 36.9%, respectively.
- Median duration of response increased to 10.3 months from 6.7 months in mid-October 2019.
- The most common serious/life-threatening treatment-emergent adverse events were neutropenia (25.5%) with low incidence of febrile (fever) neutropenia (3.4%), thrombocytopenia (17.9%), GGT increase (enzyme biomarker for liver damage) (16.6%) and anemia (10.3%).
- Preliminary data from the open-label, single-arm Phase 1/2 LOTIS 3 trial evaluating the combination of lonca and AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica (ibrutinib) showed an ORR of 75.0% and a CR of 58.3% at the recommended Phase 2 dose.
- The most common treatment-emergent adverse events were thrombocytopenia (20%) and anemia (12%).
- A Phase 3 trial, LOTIS 5, is next up.