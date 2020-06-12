Rio Tinto (RIO +3.6% ) CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques apologizes for the company's destruction of two ancient and sacred Aboriginal caves in Western Australia, in his first public comments on the event since it occurred more than two weeks ago.

"We are very sorry for the distress we have caused the PKKP... our first priority remains rebuilding trust with the PKKP," Jacques says, referring to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.

Rio also says it will support reforms to Western Australia's Aboriginal Heritage Act, under which permission to disturb the sites was granted in a process that denies traditional owners right of appeal.