Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS +0.8% ) reports core community base rental income increased 4.6% Y/Y for the two months ended May 31, 2020 and core resort base rental income from annuals rose 4.8% Y/Y for the same period.

Core resort base rental income from transients fell $5.7M for the two months vs. the same period in 2019.

New home sales increased 1.3% for April and May combined vs. a year ago.

Manufactured home rent collection was 97.6% for the two months vs. 98.6% for the same period a year ago; RV rent collections from annuals was 97.7% vs. 98.6% a year ago.

Deferred rent represented 30 basis points of billed rent for the manufactured housing portfolio for the two months ended May 31, 2020.

Received 97.6% of Thousand Trails cash receipts for April-May 2020 vs. a year ago.

98.1% of marina billings have been collected for the two months.

Extends rent deferral program and continues to suspend eviction proceedings, defer manufactured home rent increase notices, waive fees for late rent payment and RV reservation cancellations, and allow extended stays for Thousand Trails members.

All northern RV properties with delayed openings and all marina properties are now open.