RF industries (RFIL -11.5% ) reported FQ2 revenue of $10.3M ( -23.8% Y/Y), missed consensus by $2.53M led by dip in project-based business amid slowdown in carrier spending partially offset by additional sales from newly acquired Schroff Technologies and C Enterprises subsidiaries.

Gross margin narrowed by 500 bps to 25% due to lower coverage of fixed production costs.

Adjusted EPS of -$0.01 came in-line with consensus estimates while adjusted EBITDA plunged 89% to $176K.

Cash and equivalents stood at $14.1M with a current ratio of 5.1 to 1 and no outstanding debt.

RF believes the project-based business to recover in late 2020 or early 2021.

