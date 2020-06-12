Equinor (EQNR +2.3% ) downplays media reports that it has made a "potentially commercial discovery" of oil in the Flemish Pass Basin offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Upstream report is raising hopes that the stalled Bay du Nord project, which was deferred earlier this year because of weak oil prices, could soon be restored.

But Equinor has not confirmed any discovery and says the report is based on information from anonymous sources.

If drilling reveals a sizeable reservoir, it could improve the economics of the Bay du Nord project, which is estimated at 300M barrels of oil but is considered marginal because of its distance from St. John's, and the extreme water depths and harsh conditions.