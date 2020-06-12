Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) announces updated results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate APR-246 (eprenetapopt), combined with chemo agent azacitidine, in patients with TP53 mutation-positive myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) or TP53 mutation-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a genetic profile associated with a poor prognosis. The data were virtually presented at EHA.

At data cutoff (April 1), the overall response rate (ORR) in 28 evaluable MDS patients was 75% including a 57% complete response (CR) rate.

Based on median follow-up of 9.7 months, median overall survival (OS) for all enrolled patients was 12.1 months and the same in MDS patients. Median OS was 13.7 months for patients who remained on treatment for at least three cycles compared to 2.8 months for those who did not.

Tp53 is a gene that encodes p53, a tumor suppressor protein. Eprenetapopt is a small molecule that reactivates p53 thereby inducing programmed cell death in cancer cells.