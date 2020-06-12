Fed report sets stage for Powell's Congressional testimony

In advance of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony to Congress next week, the central bank's Monetary Policy Report generally rehashes the economic developments Powell discussed at the end of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

The report describes a "sharp decline in economic activity and a surge in job losses" induced by measures taken to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank observes that: "Financial conditions have improved, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit."

One potential green shoot is improved spending in May, but Q2 numbers will be grim: "Indicators suggest spending rose in May, but the April data and May indicators taken together point to a collapse in second-quarter real PCE (personal consumption expenditures)," according to the report.

As usual, the Fed vows to use "its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time."