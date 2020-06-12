Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and FIFA have expanded plans for global esports competitions around EA's FIFA 20 soccer game.

The two have announced a new six-event FIFA 20 Summer Cup Series, along with "eFriendlies" and the return of some postponed events.

The Summer Cup Series will run from July 17 to Aug. 9, with a total prize pool of $228,000, and featuring invited top players across Europe, Asia, South America, Oceania, North America, and Middle East-Africa.

Several top leagues (including Bundesliga, LaLiga, Ligue 1, MLS and more) are resuming postponed events under revised formats.