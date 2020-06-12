PG&E (PCG -1.6% ) agrees to give wildfire victims more stock in the company than provided in an earlier agreement, resolving the last major dispute in the utility's Chapter 11 case.

The deal will leave the ~70K homeowners and businesses that lost properties to wildfires owning 22.19% of PG&E's stock once it settles its bankruptcy, according to an SEC filing, up from the 20% previously agreed by the company and lawyers representing victims.

The amended deal on wildfire compensation should help the company win final approval of PG&E's Chapter 11 exit plan by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Montali.