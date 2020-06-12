Citigroup (C +6.2% ) becomes an investor in Members Exchange, a new U.S. stock exchange backed by some of Wall Street's biggest firms that's gearing up for a Sept. 4 launch.

"Although we recently closed our latest round of financing and are focused on launch, we didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to add another significant market participant to our list of supporters," said MEMX CEO Jonathan Kellner on the firm's website late on Thursday.

He's looking forward "to working with the Citi team and leveraging their market structure expertise."

Also notes that FINRA approved MEMX's routing broker-dealer, MEMX Execution Services LLC.

MEMX is now working with 50 participants to onboard or connect to its market.

Next milestone in its launch timeline is platform testing on June 29 followed by the start of member certification on July 13.