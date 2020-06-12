EQM Midstream Partners (EQM -2.9% ) has raised its cost estimate and delayed the expected completion of its Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline to early 2021, but analysts say the project likely will be delayed even further by a recent court decision that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not comply with the Endangered Species Act.

EQM, which raised its cost estimate for the project by 5% to ~$5.7B, previously said it expected Mountain Valley to enter service in late 2020.

Height Capital Markets says EQM's new in-service date and potential cost increase are optimistic given legal issues with the Army Corps' Nationwide Permit 12 program, which the MVP project intends to use to cross the final 10 miles of water bodies along its route.

"Besides the [Permit 12] issue, Mountain Valley faces litigation risk on several upcoming permitting decisions," Height Capital says, seeing the project entering service in Q2 2021.