SunTrust Robinson Humphrey has reiterated its Buy on Glu Mobile (GLUU -1% ) after an investor call with its CEO and CFO.

The missing Major League Baseball season has weighed on the company's Tap Sports Baseball title, but otherwise there are a number of positives that the firm points to.

Those include a solid game pipeline along with a clean balance sheet, and M&A optionality.

Last month, the company had reported the best Q1 bookings in Tap Sports Baseball's history.

The firm has a $10 price target, implying 17% upside.