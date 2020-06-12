Bank of America keeps a Buy rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC +1.8% ) after meeting with management.

The firm says it has broad confidence in Kraft's different categories and profit recovery, with five key takeaways highlighted.

#1 - Near-term trends remain in-line with expectations stated on Q1 earnings.

#2 - Gross profit improvement – "Drivers of improvement will come from a combination of reduced complexity and implementing process improvement initiatives."

#3 - Sustained revenue growth – "KHC believes its category exposure is healthy, need to boost advertising spend, improve innovation approach and executions."

#4 - Balance sheet - "Recent refinancing actions improved KHC's maturity schedule. KHC will have at least 5 years until there is a need to refinance again."

#5 - Capital Allocation - "Management reiterated its capital allocation priorities of funding the business for sustainable growth, providing predictable returns to shareholders and de-leveraging. Gross profit improvement will be important to drive this."

BofA's price objective of $38 on KHC reps 21% upside potential for shares.