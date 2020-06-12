Seadrill (SDRL +8.4% ) plans to lay off 135 workers after mothballing an offshore drilling rig in the face of low oil prices, the company tells the Texas Workforce Commission.

Seadrill says it has not been able to secure a new drilling contract for its Sevan Louisiana semi-submersible drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico, so it will cold stack the rig over the next 2-3 months.

A few employees may receive offers to transfer to other projects, but no transfer offer has been extended so far, according to the filing with the TWC.