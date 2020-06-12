U.S. active drilling rigs fall extend historic lows but drop at a slower rate than in recent weeks, down 5 to 279, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly report.

U.S. oil rigs shed another 7 to 199 for a 13th straight weekly decline, while gas rigs gained 2 to 78 and 2 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by 4 to 137.

WTI July crude oil -0.3% to $36.21/bbl.

