Canadian movie theaters begin reopening today for the first time since mid-March, under stricter measures for public safety.
The Hollywood Cinemas 3 is opening three indie theaters in Vancouver today after getting approvals, and neighboring Alberta is also allowing theaters to reopen, with a maximum 100 patrons per auditorium. (Calgary-based Landmark Cinemas, Canada's second-biggest chain, plans to reopen though it needs time to recall furloughed staff.)
Meanwhile, Canada's top chain, Cineplex (CPXGF -3.9%), is proceeding with caution and not yet indicating exactly when it will reopen its Western Canadian venues.
But a more widespread reopening is on the way in the few weeks before the bellwether release of Warner Bros. thriller Tenet on July 17, and Disney's Mulan the week after.
Cineplex is down 0.8% in Toronto.