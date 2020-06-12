Canadian movie theaters begin reopening today for the first time since mid-March, under stricter measures for public safety.

The Hollywood Cinemas 3 is opening three indie theaters in Vancouver today after getting approvals, and neighboring Alberta is also allowing theaters to reopen, with a maximum 100 patrons per auditorium. (Calgary-based Landmark Cinemas, Canada's second-biggest chain, plans to reopen though it needs time to recall furloughed staff.)

Meanwhile, Canada's top chain, Cineplex (CPXGF -3.9% ), is proceeding with caution and not yet indicating exactly when it will reopen its Western Canadian venues.

But a more widespread reopening is on the way in the few weeks before the bellwether release of Warner Bros. thriller Tenet on July 17, and Disney's Mulan the week after.