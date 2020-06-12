Baird reiterates a Buy rating on Axon Enterprise (AAXN +3.0% ) and lifts its price target to $112 from $90.

"We believe recent police actions and protests could elevate the importance of body cameras and non-lethal options for all officers, benefiting officers and citizens alike. In addition, we suspect the same benefits could apply to federal and corrections officers, virtually untapped today, with international implementations also still very early," updates analyst William Power.

The company's recently introduced Taser 7 and significant improvements with body camera 3 like live streaming are seen helping to position AAXN for strong growth over the medium and long term.