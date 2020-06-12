WideOpenWest (WOW -1.4% ) is confirming that its Android-based IPTV service ("WOW! tv+") is still available, after some speculation followed the quiet removal of the product form its website.

The service is "an important choice we offer customers and we're committed to continuing to introduce it in markets across our footprint,” the company says. “Consumer behavior shows us they want the ease and flexibility of an HSD Only service. We've designed our marketing, including the offerings we showcase on wowway.com, to fulfill that desire.”

The service began testing in Columbus, Ohio, this spring, and it expanded to Cleveland and mid-Michigan in May - though Fierce Video notes landing pages for those markets no longer mention the product.