Google (GOOG -0.5% , GOOGL -0.4% ) is planning a major overhaul of its Google Pay app to jump-start its growth and expand it into a wider e-commerce portal, The Information reports.

That includes letting brick-and-mortar shops set up branded buttons in the U.S. versions of the payment app.

Clicking on those buttons in the app would allow for ordering and payment without leaving the app.

The move looks to take advantage of what could be permanent attitude shifts from the pandemic - with consumers more open than ever to contactless payments and (more broadly) digital payments.