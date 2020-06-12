Google to expand Google Pay in overhaul - report

Jun. 12, 2020 1:40 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Google (GOOG -0.5%, GOOGL -0.4%) is planning a major overhaul of its Google Pay app to jump-start its growth and expand it into a wider e-commerce portal, The Information reports.
  • That includes letting brick-and-mortar shops set up branded buttons in the U.S. versions of the payment app.
  • Clicking on those buttons in the app would allow for ordering and payment without leaving the app.
  • The move looks to take advantage of what could be permanent attitude shifts from the pandemic - with consumers more open than ever to contactless payments and (more broadly) digital payments.
