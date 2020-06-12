Economic recovery likely to be slow, Barkin says

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin expects the pace of post-pandemic economic recovery to be slow and "the path of the economy will depend on the course of the virus."

"People are going to have to feel comfortable" shopping and eating out, he said in a virtual town hall.

Also, some of the jobs lost during the pandemic shutdowns may not return, Barkin said.

The job losses are disproportionately hurting people of color, women, and people without a college education.

"In many cases they will be back in jobs that they had before as those businesses come back," Barkin said. "But in many cases they won't. I think there are jobs that will go away."