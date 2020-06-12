Speaking to CRN, Merlin International denies allegations that the cybersecurity company partnered with Forescout (NASDAQ:FSCT) on a channel stuffing scheme in Q4 2019.

Merlin was subpoenaed by Advent international as part of the legal battle around the failed Forescout merger.

Merlin statement: "We are disappointed that our name and reputation have been unnecessarily and unfairly dragged into the legal fight between Advent and Forescout. The false allegations about our relationship with Forescout are, we believe, meant to divert attention away from that dispute."