Enbridge (ENB +1.0% ) wins a favorable ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals, upholding a lower court ruling that a law allowing construction of a Line 5 utility tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac was not unconstitutional.

The ruling means the state cannot cancel 2018 agreements its former governor signed with Enbridge.

The current government likely will ask the Michigan Supreme Court to review the latest ruling.

The decision follows a recent ruling by the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals that the company's Line 5 emergency response plan was adequate to protect fish and wildlife in the Straits of Mackinac.