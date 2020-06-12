Sempra Energy (SRE -0.6% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $135 price target, raised from $127, at Bank of America, which says the company is one of few energy utilities and infrastructure firms to have affirmed 2020 sales guidance and provide visibility into 2021.

Sempra is poised for historical earned returns on equity levels at its California jurisdictions, while the Texas load has been resilient, BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith says.

The company may raise its earnings guidance during its Q2 earnings call, and current Street expectations appear too conservative, the analyst says.

SRE's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish or Very Bullish.