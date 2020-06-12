CDC warns on another round of lockdowns

Pick your excuse for the failed bounce today, but chatter out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention works for us.

Speaking at a press briefing, the CDC's Jay Butler says "mitigation efforts" similar to March, i.e. economic shutdown, may be necessary should cases "dramatically" rise.

At the moment there are a number of report of rising cases in reopened areas - by itself not too much of an issue if the rise correlates to a rise in testing (though a Morgan Stanley report yesterday suggests otherwise). But there are also reports of rising hospitalizations - again, by itself not a huge issue if that correlates to folks headed back to hospitals for elective surgeries.