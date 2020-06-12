Aramark partners with Purdue
Jun. 12, 2020 3:39 PM ETAramark (ARMK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Purdue University and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) entered into a 10-year retail dining operator agreement to enhance dining offerings for the former's West Lafayette campus and community. The agreement has two five-year renewal options.
- Aramark will operate 35 dining locations on the campus and assume control in early July. Also, it would provide partial funding for renovation of the Purdue Memorial Union ground floor to be converted to Purdue Marketplace.
- Purdue employees affected by the transition are offered a position with Aramark with a comparable benefits package, an overall increase in compensation and a transition bonus.