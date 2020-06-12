J.P. Morgan raises its Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) price target from $325 to $430 and maintains an Overweight rating after yesterday's earnings report.

Analyst Sterling Auty says investors overlooked the light revenue because they were "prepared for worse."

Auty highlights the ARR strength and notes that the "durability of Creative Cloud is likely to be well received by investors, as will the impressive margins and upside in EPS."

Cowen stays at Market Perform and raises ADBE's target from $365 to $400, citing the ARR beats and work from home tailwinds.

Analyst J. Derrick Wood notes that the Q3 outlook suggests "there are still macro pressures at hand."