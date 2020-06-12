Following up on its initial announcement in January, AbbVie (ABBV +0.1% ) announces additional data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IMMerge, comparing Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa) to Novartis' (NVS -0.3% ) Cosentyx (secukinumab) in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The study met both primary endpoints related to the proportion of treated patients achieving PASI 90 (90% skin clearance) at week 16 (non-inferiority) and 52 (superiority) versus Cosentyx.

The new data showed Skyrizi's superiority as measured by the proportion of patients achieving PASI 100 (clear skin) at week 52. Specifically, 66% of patients in the Skyrizi arm achieved totally clear skin compared to 40% in the Cosentyx arm (p<0.001).

The FDA approved Skyrizi for plaque psoriasis in April 2019.