Boeing's (BA +9.1% ) 737 MAX is on a clear path to re-certification, but "potential pitfalls" still could extend the multinational review process, Air Current reports.

A major factor still pacing final approvals is gaining the blessing of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency for Boeing's changes to the MAX and new software, according to the report.

The EASA is conducting its own separate Integrated System Safety Analysis, effectively applying a regulatory template intended for Airbus jets on top of Boeing, and the regulator is requiring completion of ISSA before testing Boeing's redesigned software for certification in flight.

Boeing is expected to commit to developing a synthetic air-speed system or adding a third sensor to measure air speed in a compromise with EASA, according to the report.