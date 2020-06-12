Renaissance hedge fund slides 20% YTD - FT
Jun. 12, 2020 3:34 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
- One of the world's largest hedge funds, Renaissance Technologies, is slipping as the quant-driven firm founded by former Cold War code-breaker Jim Simons has difficulty in maneuvering the extreme volatility brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Its Renaissance Institutional Diversified Alpha fund fell 8.8% in the first week of June, bringing its YTD decline to 20.7%, the Financial Times reports, citing numbers sent to investors.
- The firm's equities-focused funds were among the most high-profile losers in the pandemic-induced market slump in early March and puts the company on track to one of its worst annual performances.
- It had made some progress in reducing earlier losses as markets started to cover from the March rout, but the recent decline gave back some of those gains.
- The YTD drop puts RIDA on track to snap a string of five straight calendar years of making money. It rose 4.2% last year.