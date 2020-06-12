Renaissance hedge fund slides 20% YTD - FT

Jun. 12, 2020 3:34 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • One of the world's largest hedge funds, Renaissance Technologies, is slipping as the quant-driven firm founded by former Cold War code-breaker Jim Simons has difficulty in maneuvering the extreme volatility brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Its Renaissance Institutional Diversified Alpha fund fell 8.8% in the first week of June, bringing its YTD decline to 20.7%, the Financial Times reports, citing numbers sent to investors.
  • The firm's equities-focused funds were among the most high-profile losers in the pandemic-induced market slump in early March and puts the company on track to one of its worst annual performances.
  • It had made some progress in reducing earlier losses as markets started to cover from the March rout, but the recent decline gave back some of those gains.
  • The YTD drop puts RIDA on track to snap a string of five straight calendar years of making money. It rose 4.2% last year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.