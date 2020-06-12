ONEOK (OKE -5.2% ) is headed for its fourth straight daily decline, shedding nearly a third of its market cap, in a week punctuated by a 26M-share stock offering and some bearish analyst commentary.

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintains his Underweight rating and cuts his price target to $27 from $29, saying ONEOK's equity raise may delay a dividend cut but does not clearly end the need for one.

Even as the offering will help the company's balance sheet, Bakken fundamentals remain "challenged," McDermott writes.

Bank of America earlier downgraded the stock on valuation following a previous rally.