Eli Lilly (LLY -0.3% ) announces new data from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating lebrikizumab in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The results were virtually presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting. Key findings:

Itch by day 2 improved to week 16.

Sleep by the first on-treatment assessment at week 1 which improved to week 16.

Disease severity improved by the first on-treatment assessment at week 16.

Quality of life measures improved.

Five Phase 3 studies are underway.

Lebrikizumab is an injectable humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) a pro-inflammatory protein called interleukin-13 (IL-13).

Lilly obtained the rights to the candidate via its $1.1B acquisition of Dermira in February.