Admiral Group (OTCPK:AMIGF), a U.K. car and home insurer, is working with advisory firm Houlihan Lokey (HLI +0.4% ) to explore a potential sale of its Penguin Portals price comparison platform, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

A sale of the business could bring in as much as $500M, one of the people said.

Penguin Portals offers online platforms that allow consumers to compare the cost of services such as mortgages, Internet connection, insurance products, and energy supplies.

Confused.com, GoSahi.com, and Rasteator are among the brands it operates.