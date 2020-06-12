As part of the settlement, Airbnb (AIRB) will hand over the personal data of its local hosts and help officials track those who violate the city's rental regulations.

Legal short-term rentals in the city are limited to spare bedrooms or one- and two-family homes. Entire apartments can't be rented for fewer than 30 days without the tenant present.

The city also requires vacation rental companies to share host data once a month to help regulators find violations. Airbnb and Expedia sued over the ordinance.

Airbnb will share host data quarterly rather than monthly.

NYC officials estimate that as many as 35,000 Airbnb listings violate the regulations.

Airbnb's dispute with NYC jeopardized one of its largest domestic markets and served as an obstacle for the IPO plans, which were delayed due to the coronavirus.