The venerable slogan is "It's not TV - it's HBO." But now HBO is a few different things.

WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) says it's rebranding its premium TV apps, in an effort to clean up (and hopefully not add) confusion. With HBO Max now available, it says it will phase out "HBO Go" (its service that allowed existing HBO subscribers to stream content on other devices).

And it will rebrand "HBO Now" (the $15/month stand-alone offering for those who don't have existing HBO subscriptions) as simply "HBO."

HBO Go presumably isn't needed anymore, because those who had existing subscriptions are offered HBO Max for no extra cost, and so the HBO Max offering/app replaces the need for it.

So far so good, but will the move add negotiating pressure on WarnerMedia? HBO Max launched without apps on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Amazon's Fire TV (NASDAQ:AMZN) - so now users of HBO Go on those platforms would presumably be left in the cold as of July 31, unless AT&T comes to a deal for HBO Max with those platforms by then.

Meanwhile, at least for now HBO Max comes at the same price as HBO Now (soon to be just "HBO"), but offers much more content, raising the question of whether HBO Now needs to exist in the ... after-Now.