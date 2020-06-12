Triumph Group (TGI +25.4% ) soars after yesterday's news that it was awarded a four-year contract with Lockheed Martin for hydraulic utility actuation valves on the F-35 combat aircraft; financial terms were not disclosed.

Triumph says the deal makes it the sole source provider for the next four years on the F-35 program.

The company also filed to raise $600M in new capital through stock and debt issuances.