Triumph Group (TGI +25.4%) soars after yesterday's news that it was awarded a four-year contract with Lockheed Martin for hydraulic utility actuation valves on the F-35 combat aircraft; financial terms were not disclosed.
Triumph says the deal makes it the sole source provider for the next four years on the F-35 program.
The company also filed to raise $600M in new capital through stock and debt issuances.
Finally, Triumph and other Boeing suppliers including Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +7.8%), Raytheon (RTX +4.1%) and Hexcel (HXL +6.9%) are enjoying a rebound after sharp losses this week.