Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) announces positive results from Part B of a Phase 2 clinical trial, BELIEVE-PV, evaluating oral BTK inhibitor rilzabrutinib in patients with pemphigus, a group of rare autoimmune disorders characterized by blisters or sores on the skin. The data were virtually presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting.

At week 24, the complete remission rate was 40% while the median corticosteroid dose was reduced to 6 mg. 60% and 87%, respectively, of patients achieved control of disease activity (CDA) by week 4 and week 12.

A Phase 3 study is underway.