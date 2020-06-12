AT&T (NYSE:T) is looking at selling its Warner Bros. videogame unit, CNBC reports - and it could find a buyer in any of the big three game publishers.

A continuing hunt for debt-retirement options has Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment now on the block, for a deal that could bring up to $4B.

And Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) have all expressed interest in such a purchase, according to the report.

Many of the unit's games are tied to Warner intellectual property (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, The Lego Movie), and so such a sale could include some commercial licensing agreement where AT&T can still draw some revenue.

But AT&T is also back in the top 10-selling videogames this month, as its Mortal Kombat 11 reappeared as May's No. 5 seller.