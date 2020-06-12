Stocks bounce but close the week with losses

Stocks closed higher in a choppy session where the Dow Jones index swung nearly 900 points from gains to losses and back to gains again: Dow +1.9% , S&P 500 +1.3% , Nasdaq +1% .

But stocks finished their worst week since mid-March as traders took profits and grew nervous about a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in states that have reopened, including Florida, which recorded its biggest daily jump since May 1.

The Fed also added a spotlight on job losses and risks to the financial sector in its semi-annual report to Congress; more clarity should come next week when Fed Chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill.

For the week, the Dow dropped 5.5%, the S&P slipped 4.8% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.3% - all three posting their worst week since March 20.

Financials ( +3% ), real estate ( +3% ), energy ( +2.5% ) and industrials ( +1.9% ) topped today's S&P leaderboard after yesterday's big losses, while utilities ( -0.2% ) finished in the red.

Some of the session's biggest gainers were companies that depend on a successful reopening of the economy, such as Delta Air Lines ( +11.8% ) and Carnival ( +14.5% ).

Elsewhere, Treasury yields rose, including a 5 basis point bump in the 10-year yield to 0.70%, while WTI crude oil futures finished flat at $36.26/bbl.