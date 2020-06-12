Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) wins bankruptcy court approval to sell up to $1B in stock; shares -5.6% after-hours following a 37% gain in regular trade.

Bankruptcy experts say the planned stock sale raises questions about whether a company under Chapter 11 should exploit equity markets for financing when the value of its shares, as with nearly all bankrupt issuers, is at significant risk of being wiped out.

"Give them credit for creativity - trying to turn something potentially worthless into a pot of cash," says John Penn, a bankruptcy lawyer at Perkins Coie LLP who is not involved in the Hertz case.